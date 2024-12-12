Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian planning Lionel Messi shirt swap after landing dream date with Inter Miami ‘idol’

Getty/GOALChris BurtonChelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian planning Lionel Messi shirt swap after landing dream date with Inter Miami ‘idol’L. MessiFIFA Club World CupMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFPalmeirasChelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian has revealed that he is planning a shirt swap with Lionel Messi before heading to Stamford Bridge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrazilian youngster heading to England in 2025Will compete at FIFA Club World Cup with PalmeirasSet to face Messi & MLS outfit at the group stageFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱