Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals his own children have laughed at him over Inbetweeners & David Brent memes as he insists he 'isn't affected' by online mockery

When asked about the memes that have flooded the internet following his appointment at Chelsea, Rosenior told Sky Sports: “It doesn't affect me because I'm too old by about three or four years, I'm not on social media.

“My kids are all over it and when they see funny pictures of Will from The Inbetweeners, or David Brent, they send it to me and laugh at me. They love it! There was one about my dress sense where they said I had decent dress sense - my daughter thought that was hilarious. She hates my dress sense!”

While Rosenior is in good spirits over what he sees as online banter, the Englishman says he has still spoken to his family to prepare them for the scrutiny he expects to increase the longer he remains at Chelsea.

He continued: “[The scrutiny] does affect your family, I've had conversations with them to just enjoy what's an amazing experience for me and hopefully they can see some really special days to come at this club.

“I don't think about it. If I think about what people are thinking of me or saying in the media or in the press, I can miss out so many things here. There's enough on my plate with the job I've got to do here.

“My motivation is just to make this club as successful as possible and to win the next game. All my energy and time is focused on my players, the team, the way we do the team meetings and the way we train. The other stuff is just noise, and I can't affect it anyway - apart from by winning games of football.”