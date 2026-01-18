Rosenior oversaw his first Premier League win on Saturday as Chelsea beat Brentford thanks to goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Pedro's goal was his first since the end of December and Rosenior admitted it was important for him to end a barren run.

He told reporters: "Not just this goal, his performance. We went a little bit more direct to take Brentford off the press early in the game. He won every duel. He was outstanding. There was a moment that makes me so happy in the first half. They were breaking on transition. He sprinted back 70 yards and made a tackle. That's what I love. That's what I want to see in my team. I've said to him, not just him, all of the players, the harder you work for the team, your chances come for you. He took his chance magnificently. It was a fantastic strike. I'm really, really excited to work with him and Liam and Marc [Guiu] as my strikers."

Rosenior also had some generous praise for Palmer, adding: "Watch the last 15 minutes of the game and you see the energy he puts into his pressing and his running in for the team; I thought he was outstanding. It's impossible for any player, any team, to be magnificent with the ball in every game, but you can still find a way to win.'