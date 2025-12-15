Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes big Cole Palmer selection call ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-finals

While Palmer returned to the Blues' starting lineup against the Toffees and also scored the opening goal, the English playmaker is still not a hundred per cent fit and the player does not want to rush his recovery from injury. After starring for Chelsea, Palmer had told reporters: "I didn’t want to rush back too soon and then get injured again, and I’m still managing it, so it’s just about getting better each day. I enjoyed being back out there, and I’m still nowhere near 100 per cent in terms of fitness and sharpness, but I’m getting there and hopefully I’ll be there soon. I don’t want to do too much too soon but I’m getting there.

"I’ve been out for a while, probably the longest I’ve ever been out, so I was itching to get back out there with the team. To start and score was a nice feeling. We’ve obviously had a difficult few games, and it’s harder than people think, a game every three days. It’s a lot of travel and it’s difficult, so to get the win is great."

Palmer later told BBC Sport: "I wouldn’t say I’m at my best yet. I’m still dealing with an injury. Hopefully, it gets better and better but there’s still a bit to go. It is getting better. The stuff I’ve been doing with the physios at the club. It’s just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it’s just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."