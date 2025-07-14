Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists Club World Cup can be 'more important than the Champions League' as tactician reveals game plan that helped Blues down 'best in the world' PSG in 'first 10 minutes' of final
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that winning the Club World Cup would be considered more prestigious than lifting the Champions League title in the coming years. The Italian coach also revealed his game plan that helped Chelsea thrash Paris Saint-Germain in the final at New Jersey on Sunday and win their second trophy of the 2024-25 campaign.
- Maresca claimed winning CWC more prestigious than UCL
- Explained tactics that helped Chelsea beat PSG
- Blues won their second title of 2024-25 campaign