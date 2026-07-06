'Chelsea through and through' - Blues tie homegrown star Aggie Beever-Jones to long-term contract

The 22-year-old forward has become an integral part of the Chelsea setup, and this new six-year deal reflects her status as a cornerstone of the team's future. Having joined the club at just nine years old, Beever-Jones has lived the dream of every academy hopeful, transitioning from a promising youngster to a clinical first-team international.

Upon extending her stay with her childhood club, the 22-year-old said: "It feels great. Chelsea has been my club since I was a young girl, and that means a lot to me and my family. It’s a very proud day, and I'm super excited to be able to continue my journey and make more memories in blue."

The forward has already racked up 97 appearances and 32 goals, proving herself at the highest level of the Women's Super League.