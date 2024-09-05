The cheapest graphics cards to play Football Manager 2025 on PC

Enjoy Football Manager 2025… without breaking the bank!

Football Manager (FM) 2025 will be released soon, with a “rebuilt graphics engine”, an imported save from previous games feature, and the introduction of women’s football.

If you’re a franchise veteran, you’ll know FM games tend to be CPU heavy rather than GPU heavy. The news of updated graphics might be a cause for concern if you’re running an older system. To avoid missing out on the latest FM release, you might want to consider purchasing a new graphics card. We’ve compiled a list of the cheapest graphics cards below, which should cover you for Football Manager 2025 on PC.

Football Manager System Requirements

If you’re a complete beginner to PC gaming, you should keep in mind that the performance of a game generally depends on three things:

Processor (CPU)

Graphics card (GPU)

Random access memory (RAM)

There’s other ancillary aspects like your hard drive and power supply, but generally the CPU, GPU, and RAM is going to make-or-break the experience.

The CPU handles calculations and logic that make your game work; stuff like mechanics, AI, physics, anything non-graphical. The GPU handles the textures and graphics you see on the screen. The RAM temporarily stores any “assets” (maps, textures, other data) that the CPU and GPU need to access quickly.

Football Manager’s system requirements tend to lean heavier on the CPU, due to its focus on continuity (league results, upcoming fixtures, which club a player is at, what tactics you use) and its large database. Fortunately, this means that the graphics-side of things isn’t too intensive for the game to work well.

All of that to say, so long as your CPU can handle the game, your GPU really doesn’t need to be anything crazy. If your CPU has been playing previous FM titles well, then there’s a good chance it’s going to handle FM 2025 and beyond.