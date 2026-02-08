'Everyone loves to chat rubbish!' - Cole Palmer breaks silence on Chelsea exit rumours amid claims he is homesick

Palmer has had, by his lofty standards, a relatively subdued season so far. Struggling with injuries and fitness concerns, the English forward has been unable to maintain a consistent level of form and health that has allowed him to soar to become one of the best players in the Premier League. Yet, on Saturday, he showcased just why it is too soon to write him off as anything but that.

Palmer was the star of the show as the Blues saw off bottom of the table Wolves 3-1 at Molineux. The Blues took the lead early in the game when Palmer sent Jose Sa the wrong way from the penalty spot after Joao Pedro was sent tumbling to the turf in the box after just 13 minutes.

The Brazilian was then on the end of another foul, a push in the back when running through on goal, and was awarded yet another spot kick. Palmer put the ball into the opposite corner this time, with Sa diving the opposite direction once again.

The former Manchester City man then rounded off a first half hat-trick when he rifled into the roof of the net from around eight yards out after a cutback from defender Marc Cucurella. The Blues man celebrated with his trademark celebration before putting his hands over his ears, telling the crowd he was not listening to any noise.