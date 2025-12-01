'We need to change this dynamic' - Kylian Mbappe vents frustration after Real Madrid drop more points in draw with Girona as Barcelona take advantage

Real Madrid failed to reclaim top spot in La Liga after being held by Girona, marking their third consecutive away match without a victory. Azzedine Ounahi’s powerful first-half finish stunned Alonso’s side, who struggled for rhythm and control in a hotly contested game. Mbappe levelled the score from the penalty spot, but his influence was limited as Madrid lacked precision and dominance in the crucial phases.

The result came a day after Barcelona beat Alaves at Camp Nou, meaning Los Blancos now sit second, one point behind the defending champions in a title race that is tightening rapidly. Real Madrid saw a Vinicius Junior goal ruled out, an Mbappe strike disallowed due to handball, and required Thibaut Courtois to make vital saves to avoid defeat. Despite some late pressure, their final efforts lacked composure, reflecting a deeper trend of attacking inconsistency away from home.

The stalemate has further intensified scrutiny on head coach Alonso, whose team has dropped the five-point lead they held following El Clasico despite promising early signs in the campaign. Ahead of a demanding clash at San Mames against Athletic Club, concerns are growing around Madrid’s form, concentration levels and inability to assert themselves on their travels. With Barcelona continuing to capitalise, every dropped point now feels increasingly significant.