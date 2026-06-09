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Kieran Trippier completes free transfer move to Wolves
Wolves secure veteran defender
The 35-year-old right-back brings a wealth of elite experience to Molineux after spearheading Newcastle's recent rise from relegation battles to the Champions League. Born in Bury, Trippier developed as a youth player at Manchester City before achieving Premier League promotion with Burnley before testing himself at the very highest level with Tottenham Hotspur and then Atletico Madrid. The decorated former England international, who earned 54 caps, now drops into the second tier to help Wolves bounce back from relegation.
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Edwards hails massive summer coup
The Molineux hierarchy moved quickly to secure their primary defensive target ahead of the upcoming pre-season schedule. Delighted by the early breakthrough, head coach Rob Edwards said: "I’m so happy to bring him here. When we met, it was evident that he really wants to come to Wolves.
"We know what we’ve lacked this year, and we know what we need next year – experience, leadership, resilient characters and strong characters – that’s what we’re going to need in abundance, and Tripps ticks every box. From quality to experience to leadership to know how, and he also has a real hunger. He wants to help us get promoted again, and this is really something for us to achieve.
"He did have good options elsewhere, so for us to be able to get it over the line and get him in is a real coup. But it shows what a big club we are. We are a big draw and building on the Andre news, I don’t think we could have had a better start to the summer with what we’re trying to do."
Hierarchy backs ambitious promotion project
Club directors view the defender's arrival as a major statement of intent for a gruelling Championship campaign. Evaluating the signing, executive chairman Nathan Shi said: “Throughout his career, Kieran has performed at the very highest level, so we are delighted he has chosen Wolves for the next chapter of his journey.
"He is a player with incredible quality, his leadership attributes are second to none, and he also possesses an innate will to win, while his experiences in the Premier League, Champions League and on the international stage will be invaluable to our squad.
"We know the challenge ahead of us in the Championship, but Kieran’s signing shows just how ambitious we want to be. We are excited to see him add his professionalism, character and exceptionally high standards to the squad and help drive the football club forward.”
Technical director Matt Jackson added: “We’re really pleased to have brought Kieran to Wolves. It’s been a good joint effort between Rob, Nathan and myself, and he’s really bought into the project.
"He was very much the number one target for us and managing to bring Kieran here early in the window, where we can plan, and then have him join us on the first day of pre-season was vitally important.
"It’s really pleasing to us that he’s decided to commit to Wolves, but I think it’s testimony to everybody at the football club, the supporters, as well as the people internally, that the thrill of this football club can appeal to someone who’s had the career that Kieran has had.”
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Trippier integrates for pre-season
The experienced defender will report for duty immediately on the opening day of pre-season training next month. Having suffered a disappointing relegation last term, Wolves must adapt quickly to the physical demands of a relentless 46-game league calendar.
Integrating Trippier alongside Andre - who has made a major statement of intent by signing a new contract until June 2030 despite other offers - gives Edwards a solid foundation to instil elite standards before their fixture list is officially revealed.