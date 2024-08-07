Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester 2023-24Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Championship PFA Player of the Year nominees: Chelsea new boy Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes six-man shortlist after leading Leicester back to Premier League with two Leeds stars also in running

Kiernan Dewsbury-HallChampionshipChelseaLeicesterLeedsSouthamptonIpswichBlackburn Reserves

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is in contention to win the Championship PFA Player of the Year, along with two Leeds United stars.

  • New Chelsea signing nominated for award
  • Leeds duo up for prize too
  • Four of nominees will play in Premier League
