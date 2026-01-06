Getty/GOAL
Champions League winner identifies 'real hurdle' Lamine Yamal must negotiate if Barcelona wonderkid is to reach same heights as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Record breaker: Yamal a global superstar at 18
At just 18 years of age, Spain international Yamal already has La Liga and European Championship titles to his name. The record books have been rewritten with club and country, while inheriting the fabled No.10 jersey at Camp Nou.
The hottest of prospects, who finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote, has been likened to Argentine GOAT Messi ever since he stepped out of the same La Masia academy system in Catalunya.
Yamal has spoken of a desire to create his own legacy, rather than sharing that of somebody else, but is still getting used to life under the brightest of spotlights. His private life is now dissected in as much detail as his professional endeavours, and that is leaving him vulnerable to being led off track.
Distractions: Yamal told how to emulate Messi & Ronaldo
Ex-United striker Yorke, who savoured Treble glory with the Red Devils in 1999, has told FootItalia of the guidance that Yamal requires in order to stand alongside the greats: “Looking from the outside, you can't help but admire someone with Lamine Yamal’s ability. Another player from Barcelona who's really hit heights for his club and country and earning accolades.
“However, with social media, there is no hiding place for these young kids anymore. That's just the nature of where we are in the world today and you've got to understand it.
“With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you didn't see them so much on social media. These young guys are everywhere. I think that if Yamal is getting distracted away from his football, that can be a real hurdle for him.
“He's got to make sure and get the balance right. He's young, he's learning, he's still developing. A kid is nowhere near his full potential yet. I think the next two to three years is where we will really start to find out if he's the real deal.
“But certainly, you can't help but admire someone with that ability at that young age doing what he's doing at the moment. So it's great. I think it's down to the individual.
“It always comes down to the individual how much he wants to really be and sort of achieve in that period of time. If he settles down and wants to be the best and become the best and write his name alongside the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, then he can do that.
“There's no doubt he's got the full armoury of potential, like the greats. But that's just down to individuality. I can't predict those things. We have to wait and see how it all unfolds. And as I say, it will give us a better base in the next three years or so.”
Handle with care: Spain's approach with Yamal
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has previously said of Yamal having to be handled with care: “He’s an exceptional player, with bags of natural ability and extraordinary talent. He’s completely switched on, and I think it’s important to point out that he knows that without hard work and commitment, he won’t achieve the dizzy heights many people have tipped him to reach.
“The harder you work, the better you become. He works tirelessly. He puts the graft in every day to keep improving. We need to support him in his development, but he’s a clever player and latches on to things very quickly, just like the very best.”
Inspiration: Messi & Ronaldo set the standard
Yamal continues to play with a smile on his face, as Yorke once did, and the hope is that he can avoid the many pitfalls of fame and fortune. Barcelona are doing their best to keep him in line, while the likes of Messi and Ronaldo are perfect sources of inspiration when it comes to reaching the top of the game and staying there.
