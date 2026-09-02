Getty Images
New Champions League twist! Debutants to wear special patches on their shirts
UEFA introduce commemorative debut patches
European football is bracing for a unique change as the Champions League League Phase prepares to kick off next week. In a fresh twist for the 2026-27 campaign, players making their debut in the competition will be distinguished by special patches on their sleeves.
The move comes as part of a significant innovation following UEFA's expanded partnership with sports merchandise giant Fanatics. These one-of-a-kind patches are not just for show; they carry significant value for the memorabilia market. Once a player completes their debut match, the specific patch worn on the pitch will be collected and handed over to Topps, the trading card arm of Fanatics, to be integrated into exclusive, signed physical trading cards for collectors.
- Getty Images Sport
Expanding the collectibles market
This concept is not entirely new to sports, having already proven successful on both the domestic and international stages. A similar initiative has been effectively rolled out in the NBA, while debut patches were notably worn by stars like Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke during the World Cup in North America.
The financial stakes involved in these collectibles can be astronomical. For context, a rookie debut patch card signed by 2025 NBA No.1 pick Cooper Flagg is projected to fetch an incredible $5 million (£3.7m) when it goes to auction next week. By bringing this model to the Champions League, UEFA is tapping into a lucrative market of high-end memorabilia.
Strategic partnership extension to 2033
The introduction of these patches coincides with a major administrative update from UEFA headquarters. Having originally signed an agreement with Fanatics in 2022, the governing body has now officially committed to a long-term extension that will see the partnership run until at least 2033.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, highlighting the benefits for the global fanbase. 'Renewing our partnership with Fanatics for UEFA club competitions reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering best-in-class products for fans and collectors globally,' Ceferin stated. 'Fanatics know how to make big moments feel special. We are excited for what's next.'
- Getty Images Sport
Star debuts and expansion to women's game
The new patch will be worn by several high-profile stars set to make their Champions League debuts, including Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba.
The initiative will also expand into the women's game, with debut patches scheduled to be introduced from the start of the 2027-28 Women's Champions League season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting