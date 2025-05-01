Cesc Fabregas highlights similarities between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho as Como coach reveals he speaks to Arsene Wenger after 'every game'
Cesc Fabregas pointed out the similarities between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho as the Como coach revealed his relationship with Arsene Wenger.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fabregas opened up on his footballing gurus
- Spoke extensively on Conte, Mourinho & Guardiola
- Labelled Wenger as "the best" he has had