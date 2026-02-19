AFP
Cesc Fabregas apologises after fiery touchline confrontation with Max Allegri as AC Milan boss allegedly calls Como coach 'a child'
Touchline turmoil at San Siro
The technical area at San Siro transformed into a theatre of intense drama on Wednesday evening as AC Milan and Como played out a fractious 1-1 draw. Tensions between the two dugouts reached a breaking point during a match defined by tactical friction and personal clashes, with Milan boss Allegri and Como head coach Fabregas at the centre of a heated storm.
The primary flashpoint occurred when Fabregas, incensed that Alexis Saelemaekers had escaped a second yellow card, appeared to take matters into his own hands. As the Belgian winger attempted to launch a transition, the Spanish coach physically obstructed him, reportedly grabbing the player’s shirt to impede his progress. This breach of protocol triggered a furious reaction from the Milan bench, leading to a massive melee and a red card for Allegri.
- Getty Images Sport
Veteran vs rookie
Despite the post-match apology, the atmosphere remained palpable with a sense of lingering animosity. The seeds of this conflict were sown during the first meeting between the clubs at the Stadio Sinigaglia earlier this season, but those frustrations exploded into public view during the return fixture in Milan. The result sees Milan lose further ground in the title race, a fact Allegri tried to downplay despite the visible frustration.
The two managers reportedly crossed paths in the narrow corridors leading to the press conference room, where another verbal exchange took place. Allegri reportedly told his Como counterpart in the tunnel: "You're a child who started out as a coach." Allegri, ever the veteran, framed the incident as a disciplinary failure rather than a mere emotional outburst.
Words exchanged in the aftermath
Addressing the media with a repentant tone, Fabregas explained that his intervention was born out of the heat of the moment rather than malice. "I ask for forgiveness because I did something I'm not proud of, I did something unsporting. We stole the ball, but I touched [Saelemaekers] a little out of emotion. Like [Inter boss Christian] Chivu said the other day: hands off, especially the coach. We can't do this. One thing I hope I never do again."
Allegri was far less inclined to let the matter rest, offering a biting critique of the young Spaniard’s conduct. "Did he apologise? I see, so if someone runs along the line next time, I’ll do a slide and I’ll go in too. I went there to defend Saelemaekers, the player had a reaction and in that moment one of Como's men came towards me, I don't know who it is, but nothing happened."
The Milan manager continued by suggesting that Fabregas still has much to learn about the discipline required in the managerial hot seat. "When you are on the pitch you have to be respectful towards the referee and towards the teams. There was an exchange between coaches. He is a very young coach. I wish him to win a lot in his career because he has all the qualities to do so."
Despite the friction, Fabregas found a moment of grace to praise Milan's 41-year-old maestro, Luka Modric. "It is a true pleasure to see him play. I have congratulated him... what could I do. He is a phenomenon, a privilege to have him in Serie A. We tried to press him hard, with physical contact, and he doesn't care. Against two, against four, he always finds the solution."
- AFP
Searching for calm
AC Milan must now turn their attention away from the touchline antics and back to the Serie A standings, where they are desperately clinging to the trailing pack of the title race. The loss of two points at home is a significant blow to Allegri’s ambitions, and the manager will likely face a touchline ban following his dismissal during the scuffle.
For Fabregas and Como, the point at San Siro is a massive statement of intent, proving they can compete with Italy’s giants even if their methods occasionally cross the line. The Spanish coach will be eager to move past the controversy and focus on the tactical growth of his squad, which showed flashes of brilliance through Paz before the chaos took over.
Milan's resilience will be tested in their next match when they take on Parma on Sunday, while Como will look to build momentum against Juventus on Saturday.
Advertisement