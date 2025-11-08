Getty
WATCH: Cavan Sullivan's penalty heroics lead USMNT U17 team to comeback victory over Tajikistan
Incredible composure
Sullivan, widely regarded as one of American soccer's brightest young talents, showed remarkable confidence in the 61st minute when he stepped up to take a crucial penalty with the match hanging in the balance. After Charlotte FC's Nimfasha Berchimas was fouled in the box by Tajikistan's Ramazon Bakhtaliev, Sullivan approached the spot and executed a perfectly weighted panenka down the middle as goalkeeper Rahim Rahmonov dove helplessly.
Watch the goal
All-around excellence from Cavan
The Americans found themselves in early trouble when Muhammad Nazriev gave Tajikistan a 1-0 lead in just the third minute, intercepting a pass in the U.S. half before finishing powerfully past goalkeeper Aidan Stokes. For the next 25 minutes, the U.S. struggled to break through Tajikistan's compact defensive setup before Sullivan provided the equalizing assist in the 30th minute.
The Philadelphia Union midfielder delivered a precise in-swinging corner to the back post, where Berchimas rose highest to head home - becoming the only U.S. player to score in two different editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup.
- Getty
Knockout round berth secured
Sullivan’s penalty marked his second goal in as many matches at the tournament, having also scored the winner in the Americans' opening 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso. The win gives the U.S. six points from their first two matches, guaranteeing their place in the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
- Getty Images Sport
Meteoric rise continues
Sullivan’s decisive performance in Qatar adds another chapter to his remarkable journey. The 16-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, signed with the Union in May 2024 at just 14 years old and has already made 18 first-team appearances while helping the club capture the 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Advertisement