Cavan Sullivan’s form, Mathis Albert’s rise and the five key takeaways for the U.S. U17s ahead of World Cup knockouts

The U17 World Cup feels important for the U.S. This is a breeding ground of talent, yes, but also a true barometer of where the country's talent pool stands. And, in theory, the U.S. has a pretty good one. Cavan Sullivan is the headliner, of course, but in Mathis Albert, Chase Adams, and Julian Hall, there are enough good footballers here to suggest that they could make a run.

The group stage only reinforced that notion. Gonzalo Segares' side hasn't exactly blown anyone away, but they have been remarkably composed. The Americans have conceded just once, and looked mightily resolute at the back. Going forward, they have been carried by individuals, but also created chances in spades. Sullivan is finding form, while Albert has enjoyed some promising moments of his own.

Piece it all together, and this is a side well-equipped to continue to win. It isn't a kind matchup on Friday. Morocco are a good team, who are certainly better than their 1-2 record in the group stage that saw them squeak into the round of 32. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from the tournament so far, and evaluates the Americans ahead of their round of 32 matchup...