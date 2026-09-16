Cavan Sullivan reportedly earns first USMNT call up, Christian Pulisic left out for fall camp

Sullivan will be among the 26 players named by Pochettino for a quartet of friendlies from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6. The 16-year-old has done plenty to justify his inclusion of late, leading a revitalized Philadelphia Union side to a playoff spot. The Union haven't lost a league game since the World Cup. Sullivan has been a fixture of the U.S. Youth National Team setup for years, first featuring at the U-15 level. If Sullivan plays in any of the four games, he will become the second youngest player to play for the U.S., behind Freddy Adu, who debuted in January 2006.

The youngster admitted he was eager for a U.S. chance earlier this month:

"I'm not too focused on it. Obviously, it's a goal, and it would be sick to be called in... I'm just focused on improving, getting better week in and week out. I know my performances matter. There are eyes on you every game, so I gotta keep going this weekend, the next weekend," Sullivan said to GOAL. "When the roster's picked, if it works out, great. If it doesn't, you won't see a thing change for me."