Cash-strapped Barcelona seal first sale of summer transfer window as Hansi Flick begins bid to register new signings by clearing deadwood
Barcelona find themselves in a bit of a financial rabbit hole, but first steps to rectify the situation have been taken with the sale of a youngster.
- Barca sell promising youngster Valle to Como
- Club taking steps to offload players deemed surplus
- Will help club in maintaining finances for new registrations