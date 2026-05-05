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Casemiro 'eternally grateful' to Man Utd as midfielder prepares to 'leave on a high note' ahead of new chapter
End of the cycle at Old Trafford
The 34-year-old, who arrived from Real Madrid for €70.65 million in 2022, has again shut down any possibility of extending his stay after it was made clear he will depart at the end of the season. Having amassed 159 appearances and 26 goals for the club, he believes it is the right time to move on. Explaining his decision, Casemiro told ESPN: "I don't think there's a chance, there's no chance [of staying another year]. It's leaving through the front door. It's been four beautiful, wonderful years, and I'm eternally grateful not only to the club, but to the fans. I think if there's one thing I'll cherish most from these four years here, it's having the fans with me. But no, I think it's over. The cycle has ended here."
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Thriving under Michael Carrick
The Brazilian’s final season in England has been remarkably productive, especially after shining brightly under new manager Michael Carrick. Displaying his trademark determination, he has thrived in the current campaign, featuring in 33 Premier League matches, scoring nine goals, and providing two assists.
Reflecting on overcoming earlier hurdles under former boss Ruben Amorim, he recalled: "It may have been one of my greatest achievements because, with all the humility in the world, the most normal thing would be to say: 'Hey, the coach isn't using me? No problem, I've already won a lot of titles in my career, I've already achieved many things in my life and I'm here, the coach doesn't want to count on me, let him go and I'll stay here.' But no. I kept working, I kept trying to show the coach that he was wrong, that he was mistaken about me.
"I could have, as we say in the world of football, given up, moved on, and that's it. But I kept working, kept trying to change the coach's opinion, and I ended up succeeding, I finished playing and having a great end to the season, playing in a Europa League final. Despite having had several achievements in my career, this may have been one of the greatest achievements I had: reversing the coach's opinion. I wasn't playing because of the coach's opinion. And he ended up putting me in to play because of my merit and work, entirely my own."
Commitment and defensive duties first
Even with his departure looming, his commitment to the team remains unwavering. Despite missing just two matches through suspension and suffering zero injuries this term, the veteran insists his main job is protecting the defence. His work ethic continues to impress, having impressively eclipsed his overall goal-scoring rate from his legendary Real Madrid days, where he netted 31 times in 336 games. Looking back on his journey, he added: "I'm moving on to a new chapter in my career. I still have to decide where I'm going. But I think I have to leave on a high note, I have to leave on top. I will be a lifelong United supporter here in England and I can only thank all the fans for their affection."
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Mission accomplished for Man Utd
As his storied chapter closes, attention turns to where the decorated international will play next. Set to become a free agent in July, and with the World Cup approaching, he must make a crucial career choice. For now, he will focus entirely on completing the remaining three league fixtures strongly, having already helped United secure Champions League qualification.