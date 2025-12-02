Carlo Ancelotti warns Neymar AND Vinicius Junior they must be at '100%' to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal in 2023, Neymar ruptured his ACL while playing for Brazil and spent nearly 18 months fighting to get back onto the pitch. His move to the Saudi Pro League never materialised into the success story many had hoped for, and by January 2025, he had opted for a homecoming, returning to Santos with the ambition of both reviving the club and salvaging his international career.

The reality has proved far more punishing. Neymar has managed only seven goals in 25 outings for Santos, with his second spell at the club dominated by rehabilitation instead of resurgence. The forward’s repeated niggles and setbacks have prevented him from gaining rhythm and have stalled his hopes of earning a recall to the national team. With just one international window remaining before Brazil’s World Cup campaign begins, the clock is now ticking loudly over his future.

Santos manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda confirmed on Monday that Neymar was sidelined once again after feeling acute discomfort in his knee both before and during the recent 1-1 draw with Internacional. The 33-year-old did, however, play through pain to inspire Santos to a 3-0 victory against Sport in their latest Serie A outing, with the final result allowing the club to jump out of the relegation zone on goal difference.