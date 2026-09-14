Carlo Ancelotti confirms Neymar's Brazil career is over as Selecao boss plots youth revolution after World Cup heartbreak

In a bombshell announcement that signals the definitive end of an era, Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will no longer represent the Selecao on the international stage. The Italian tactician revealed that the decision was made by the player himself, ending months of speculation regarding his future following the 2026 World Cup. Neymar, who has been the focal point of Brazilian football for over a decade, leaves a void that Ancelotti admits will be impossible to fill with a like-for-like replacement.

Speaking in a comprehensive interview with CNN Esportes, Ancelotti was candid about the situation regarding his former talisman. The manager stated: "He deserved to be there because of his quality. Neymar has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team. Neymar cannot be replaced because he was an extraordinary and unique talent. So, an irreplaceable player."