'It's a shame!' - Carlo Ancelotti reveals details of text message he sent Federico Valverde after Real Madrid star's Man City hat-trick heroics

Ancelotti’s recent praise recalls a legendary wager he made with the Uruguayan during his tenure in the Spanish capital. "I made a bet with Fede years ago that he’d score 10 goals in a season — or I’d revoke my coaching licence," Ancelotti recalled. That belief has been vindicated as Valverde has evolved from not just being a tireless worker but also a genuine goal threat. His importance to the side is undeniable; he has featured in almost every European fixture this term, with his only absence being the win at Kairat Almaty, where he remained an unused substitute on the bench.