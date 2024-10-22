Carlo Ancelotti explains why Jude Bellingham goal drought is 'not a problem' for Real Madrid despite La Liga champions not yet being at '100 per cent' as he makes key Kylian Mbappe point J. Bellingham Real Madrid K. Mbappe C. Ancelotti LaLiga

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he's not worried about Jude Bellingham's goal drought while also addressing criticism of Kylian Mbappe.