'It's not true' - Carlo Ancelotti denies telling Endrick to leave Real Madrid to secure World Cup place with Brazil
A dream move that hasn’t taken off
When Real Madrid secured Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022 for a monumental deal worth up to €60 million, much was expected from the prodigy. However, he has struggled to find his rhythm in the Spanish top-flight. His debut season showed sparks of brilliance as he scored seven goals in 37 appearances. It was enough to convince Madrid that they had unearthed a gem, but his second campaign has been a completely different story. A hamstring injury derailed his pre-season and forced him to miss both the Club World Cup and the start of Madrid’s league campaign. By the time he recovered, Xabi Alonso had put him behind Gonzalo Garcia in the pecking order. He has racked up 11 minutes of La Liga action this campaign, in a 4-0 win over Valencia.
Ancelotti shuts down rumours
Speaking to Diario AS, Ancelotti struck a firm tone.
"He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football," he said. "We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."
According to Globo Esporte, Real Madrid have accepted Lyon’s proposal in principle after weeks of negotiations. The French side, led by Paulo Fonseca, edged out late interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Red Devils tried to swoop in after Benjamin Sesko’s injury, but Endrick had already been convinced Lyon was the right move. The young Brazilian sees Lyon as a safe place where he can start every week, regain sharpness, and rebuild his confidence.
"It’s important for Endrick to start playing again," said the Italian coach in an interview with Placar. “I spoke with him at the start of the season. He was injured, but now he’s fine. He needs to think with his team about what’s best, talk with the club, and decide what suits him."
Madrid wanted Endrick to stay in Spain
Madrid were initially leaning toward a La Liga loan, which would have helped him adapt and maintain continuity within Spanish football. There was also the matter of his upcoming Spanish passport, which is just six months away, and that made staying in Spain attractive. Endrick, however, pushed hard for France. He wanted a clean slate to start afresh and, most importantly, guaranteed minutes, which Lyon can provide him. Alonso had asked him to show patience and wait for his opportunity to shine in the Spanish capital, but the forward had other ideas.
"Of course, I’d like him to have played already," the Real Madrid coach admitted. "But the situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready, but the right moment has to come."
Endrick looking for a fresh start in France
It has been reported that Endrick's entourage is already looking for a house in Lyon. This could well mean that personal terms have been agreed and only the formalities remain. The French outfit have been toothless in attack, with Czech forward Pavel Sulc having emerged as the highest scorer with five goals. Fonseca hopes that the addition of Endrick will add more firepower in attack and solve their goalscoring issues. The Brazilian will be hungry to prove himself to Ancelotti as a World Cup berth is on the lines.
