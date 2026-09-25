ANCELOTTI UNDER FIRE! Italian boss matches worst start in Brazil history as Selecao salvage draw against Australia

The journey toward the 2030 World Cup has started on a sour note for the Selecao, who struggled to make an impact in their international friendly against Australia on FridayCarlo Ancelotti has recorded the joint-worst start for a Brazil manager in history following a 1-1 draw against Australia in Townsville.. Playing in Townsville, the South American giants looked headed for a morale-sapping defeat until Rayan popped up in the final moments of the match.

Following a disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, expectations were high for a dominant performance to signal a fresh start. Instead, the lacklustre display has triggered a wave of criticism across social media platforms, with supporters questioning whether the legendary Italian coach is the right man to lead the rebuild.