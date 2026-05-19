'Probably deserved to be on the list' - Carlo Ancelotti apologises to Joao Pedro for Brazil World Cup squad omission

Speaking after announcing the squad, Ancelotti admitted the selection process left some players unlucky. The Brazil boss publicly apologised to Pedro after leaving him for the upcoming World Cup.

"Some of the players who were ​with us this year won't be happy with this list," Ancelotti told reporters. "I'm sorry, and I want ‌to thank everyone who was with us. Of course, we are sad for Joao Pedro. For the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list, but unfortunately, with all possible awareness and respect, we chose another player. I feel very sorry for Joao Pedro and all the others."