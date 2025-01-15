Captain Jesse! Ex-Man Utd star Lingard named FC Seoul's new skipper for 2025 K League 1 season

FBL-KOR-FC SEOUL-LINGARDAFP
Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been named FC Seoul’s new captain ahead of the 2025 K League 1 season.

  • Lingard named FC Seoul captain
  • Joined the South Korean club last year
  • Scored six goals in 26 appearances last season
