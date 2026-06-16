AFP
Cape Verde controlled Spain 'in a different way' to seal shock World Cup draw as manager Bubista justifies defensive approach
Cape Verde frustrate Spain with disciplined display
Cape Verde produced one of the surprises of the World Cup group stage by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Group H. La Roja controlled possession for long periods but failed to break down a stubborn and well-organised defensive unit. Despite spending much of the match without the ball, Cape Verde remained compact and limited Spain's clear-cut opportunities. The result earned a valuable point and highlighted the underdogs' ability to compete with one of international football's strongest sides.
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Bubista explains his view of match control
After the match, head coach Bubista rejected the idea that possession alone defines control. He argued that his team's defensive organisation allowed them to dictate the contest in a different manner.
"Of course, we can say that Spain had possession of the ball almost all of the time, but controlling the match is not just possession of the ball," Bubista explained.
"We did it in a different way. Of course, we would have wanted to have more transitions for attack, but the Spanish team is quite difficult, so we are happy with this. Teams excel in their defensive organisation these days and in a World Cup, statistically teams win matches with a transition ball or a ball that is not moving. And so we have to prepare this way."
A result built on resilience and teamwork
Bubista described the performance as a reflection of Cape Verde's national identity and the ambition behind their World Cup campaign.
"We have always said that we wanted everybody to see our country, our team," he added. "We have shown organisation and braveness, and this is proof of what our country is about, resilience and trying to overcome hardships.
"Before coming here, I said that our purpose was to compete at the highest level. We would face difficulties for sure, we knew that. But we're going to do our utmost to overcome hurdles."
Goalkeeper Vozinha was named Player of the Match after making several key saves, but Bubista stressed that the clean sheet was the product of a collective effort.
He said: "He was the best player on the pitch, he is also to be congratulated. But I think that our team was very good in defensive terms. Of course, he's also there to help our team. Of course, I'm happy for him having been chosen the best player of the match. But I think that our team did a spectacular job."
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Cape Verde look to build on statement result
The draw gives Cape Verde momentum and belief heading into the remainder of the group stage. The challenge now will be maintaining that defensive discipline while finding more opportunities in transition. After proven they can frustrate one of the tournament favorites, Cape Verde will be looking to turn that resilience into further points when they face Uruguay on June 21.
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