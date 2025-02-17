GOAL looks at the biggest storylines to follow in MLS this year, with more than Inter Miami on must-watch list

Another MLS season, and plenty of intrigue. It's not just Lionel Messi here. Yes, the Argentine has raised the profile of the league enormously, but look beyond him and there are plenty of compelling soccer storylines.

Miami have, effectively, forced everyone else to reevaluate how they approach the league. More money than ever is being spent, with Atlanta, Cincinnati and others spending big. Meanwhile, the new cash-for-player rule has helped cultivate something like a European transfer market within MLS.

Yes, both Los Angeles teams have big name Europeans in their ranks, while everyone else seems to be making smart moves to acquire talent that might actually be more effective in this league than the high-end DPs that sell shirts. Seattle Sounders will, as ever, be there. And there is another expansion franchise, San Diego FC, to think about - will they be any good?

GOAL takes a look at the five biggest storylines heading into the 2025 MLS season.