CAF explores alternative hosts for AFCON 2027 as Kenya and Uganda infrastructure delays spark concerns

Stripping hosting duties would be familiar territory for CAF, with the governing body repeatedly relocating the competition in recent years. The tournament was moved from Libya to South Africa in 2013, from Morocco to Equatorial Guinea in 2015, from Libya to Gabon in 2017, and from Cameroon to Egypt in 2019. The decision to replace Guinea with Morocco for the 2025 edition further underlines CAF's long history of stepping in when preparations fall behind schedule.