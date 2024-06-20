Ruud van Nistelrooy PSV 2022-23Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Burnley close in on shock managerial appointment of ex-Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy after Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich move

BurnleyManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Burnley are reportedly close to appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as their manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

  • Burnley relegated from Premier League last season
  • Kompany moved to Germany to manage Harry Kane & Co.
  • Van Nistelrooy could succeed him at Turf Moor
