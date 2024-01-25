'Your concern is concerning' - Burnley co-owner JJ Watt goes on social media ramble after follower mistakes Clarets logo on his hat for religious emblem

Jacob Schneider
JJ Watt BurnleyGetty Images
BurnleyPremier League

Burnley co-owner and ex-NFL star JJ Watt went off on social media at a fan who questioned his choice to wear a Clarets hat on television.

  • Watt wears Burnley hat on ESPN show
  • Fan questions Clarets logo, says its religiously affiliated
  • Ex-NFL star has fallen in love with English club

