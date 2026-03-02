Getty Images Sport
Bukayo Saka to win the Ballon d'Or? Arsenal star tipped to challenge Harry Kane and Declan Rice to top award
English trio leads the 2026 Ballon d'Or race
With no player from the nation winning the prestigious accolade since Owen’s historic triumph back in 2001, hopes are incredibly high that the 25-year drought could finally come to an end. While Kane and Rice have heavily dominated the early discussions, a new elite challenger has emerged from the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal winger Saka is now being backed to rival his national teammates for football’s top individual prize. Former Chelsea striker and England coach Hasselbaink firmly believes the 24-year-old is operating at a level that puts him in direct competition with the world's best. Hasselbaink insists that Saka’s consistency and immense importance cannot be ignored ahead of October's ceremony.
Hasselbaink praises Harry Kane and Declan Rice
Having worked closely with the national team, Hasselbaink has seen the development of these players firsthand. Speaking on the talkSPORTBreakfast show, the Dutchman reflected on the incredible seasons being enjoyed by both Kane and Rice. Kane has been lethal in Germany, firing in 45 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich as they chase their seventh European crown.
Meanwhile, Rice has anchored Arsenal’s midfield brilliantly, contributing four goals and 11 assists in all competitions to fuel their potential Quadruple charge. When asked to choose between them, Hasselbaink told talkSPORT: “I think Declan Rice has been more or less perfect, as perfect as he can be over the whole season. But then, if you look at what Harry Kane is doing in Germany - it's just ridiculous. So, either one of the two is good for me.”
Bukayo Saka joins the elite player conversation
While Hasselbaink was quick to laud the remarkable achievements of Kane and Rice, the conversation soon shifted to the overall depth of talent preparing for the 2026 World Cup. It was during this segment that the former Premier League goal machine championed Saka’s inclusion among the world's absolute best. He emphasized that the young winger firmly belongs on the exact same pedestal as the more frequently discussed Ballon d'Or frontrunners.
Regarding Saka's standing in this elite hierarchy, Hasselbaink was unequivocal in his glowing assessment. He confidently stated: “You asked me that question earlier about Harry Kane and Rice - the Ballon d'Or. I think Saka would be very, very, close behind them, or in that same group. That's how much I think of him.” This represents a massive endorsement from the highly experienced coach.
Rewarding Arsenal's highest paid star talent
Saka’s monumental influence is not only reflected in praise from pundits but also in his elevated standing within the Arsenal squad. The dynamic winger recently committed his long-term future to the London club by signing a lucrative new contract, officially making him the highest-paid player at the Emirates. It highlights how vital he is to a team currently leading the Premier League by five points.
Despite a slight dip from last year's staggering 26 goal contributions, Saka’s current tally of eight goals and seven assists in 36 appearances - including five of each in the league - remains crucial. As Arsenal hunt for domestic glory and Bayern Munich chase European success, the battle between Saka, Rice, and Kane will captivate fans. The prospect of three English stars fighting for the top award is truly unprecedented.
