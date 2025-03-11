Bukayo Saka salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka's salary numbers

Despite his still relatively tender age, Bukayo Saka has already established himself as an Arsenal legend.

Coming up the ranks in the youth team, Saka made his first team debut for the Gunners in 2018 aged 17. Since then, the winger has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the squad and the league. He even won the PFA young player award for his performances in the 2022/23 season.

Saka’s performances for the club have earned him a handsome salary in the wage bill, making him one of the top earners at the club.

Just how much does Saka earn at Arsenal, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross