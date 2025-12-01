Bukayo Saka can do it all! New Balance drop new Furon '7egacy' boot co-designed by Arsenal and England star

Opening up on what it was like to be given creative freedom to design his own football boot, a “proud” Saka said: “I wanted to create a boot that shares my story with the fans who inspire me every day.

“From faith to football, everything I care about is woven into this design. New Balance gave me the freedom to be fully creative from the colours and textures and even the marketing campaign that surrounds this boot. I was involved in every step of the process and I’m proud of what we created. Now it’s up to others to create their own stories with them.”

Expressing his joy at being able to help deliver a boot which is both “personal” and “built to perform”, Luc Fusaro - Design Director Global Football Product - said: “Bukayo had a clear vision of how he wanted the boot to look as well as what it represents.

“He gave us the blueprint and we fused his story with our elite craftsmanship to deliver a boot that is bold, personal, and built to perform. Every detail has meaning and we make sure that didn’t compromise performance - it elevated it.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!