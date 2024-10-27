Bukayo Saka & Mohamed Salah lead epic showdown that helps neither side! Winners & losers as Arsenal held to draw by Liverpool in huge boost to Man City's hopes of record fifth-straight Premier League title

The reigning champions end the weekend back at the top of the table after their main title rivals played out a draw in north London

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday in a fraught and fiery encounter between two of the Premier League's leading title contenders. The Reds end the weekend having surrendered top spot to Manchester City, while the Gunners failed to close the gap on the champions following a subpar start to the 2024-25 season.

Mikel Arteta vowed for his men to come flying out of the traps, and they duly delivered on that promise when Bukayo Saka beautifully lashed in the opening goal with only nine minutes on the clock. That joy, however, proved short-lived as Virgil van Dijk headed in an equaliser another nine minutes later.

On the verge of half-time, Mikel Merino scored his first goal in Arsenal colours when he thundered a header from a Declan Rice free-kick beyond Caomhin Kelleher, with the effort allowed to stand after a desperately long check by VAR for offside.

Liverpool found it difficult to break the stubborn Gunners down, but eventually found a way through when Trent Alexander-Arnold's searching ball found Darwin Nunez, and he cut back for Mohamed Salah to score and snatch a late point.

