Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz can't do it all! Arsenal need to sign another forward to topple Manchester City and end Premier League title drought

The Gunners' dynamic duo were brilliant against Wolves, but they'll need back-up over the coming months

With the Emirates glistening in the glorious August sunshine, Arsenal treated their supporters to a dream Premier League opening day on Saturday. Their 2-0 victory over Wolves hardly came as a surprise; the Gunners don't tend to lose many games these days, particularly at home. However, that did not make the result and performance any less satisfying, even if they were guilty of some rusty passing as the game wore on.

Kai Havertz got the breakthrough, arriving in the box perfectly to power a header home following a excellent cross from Bukayo Saka. And after David Raya had pulled out a truly astounding save to keep the scores level, Saka got on the scoresheet himself 16 minutes from time. Havertz turned provider for that one, laying off for the England international to pull out his favourite party trick, manoeuvring the ball onto his left foot and curling it into the near corner.

At full-time, Mikel Arteta was largely satisfied, particularly with his side's first-half display. "We were really good - really aggressive, really intense, a lot of purpose to attack, very fast, a lot of threat in the box," he said "We generated a lot - we probably should have scored two or three, and the game would have been a bit different."