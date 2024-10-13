Bukayo Saka England Greece injury 2024Getty
Jack McRae

Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal receive welcome boost after star leaves England squad with hamstring scare

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a suspected hamstring injury for England against Greece.

  • Saka appeared to injure hamstring against Greece
  • Winger withdraws from England squad
  • Arsenal face another international break injury scare
