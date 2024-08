‘Bucket list sh*t’ leaves Lionesses star Mary Earps ‘bawling eyes out’ – with England goalkeeper leaving PSG camp to enjoy the Adele experience in Germany Mary EarpsEnglandShowbizParis Saint GermainDivision 1

Mary Earps has been left “bawling” her eyes out after traveling to Germany for an Adele concert, which she considers to be “bucket list sh*t”.