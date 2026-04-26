Bryan Mbeumo has hit the buffers - so should Man Utd be worried by £65m signing's lack of goals?

Carrick's indecision as to who should be the central striker is part of the problem. Mbeumo has been less effective since starting alongside Sesko, failing to muster any shots in those four games when he has been deployed on the right wing. That is a very different role to the one he played under Amorim, when he worked up an excellent relationship with wing-back Amad Diallo.
That friendship, however, has turned into a rivalry for the right-wing spot, with Amad impressing when he came off the bench against Chelsea after being United's best attacker when he started in the home defeat to Leeds, a game Mbeumo began as a substitute as he was recovering from a knock.
It is clear that Mbeumo is under huge pressure to recapture his form from earlier in the season, and he cannot afford for his goal drought to endure until the end of the season. If he does not rediscover his goal-scoring touch in United's final five games, he will finish the season with fewer goals than Hojlund did in his debut campaign, and will be on the same worrying path the Dane never recovered from.
Mbeumo needs to follow his own mantra and be a lot better than he was yesterday or else his dream move to United could end earlier than expected.