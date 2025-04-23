Brutal Wrexham 'circus' dig aimed at Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as Charlton boss Nathan Jones adds extra spice to 'bumper' League One clash with promotion rivals
Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has thrown down the gauntlet as his side prepare to face the Wrexham “circus” at SToK Racecourse.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham & Charlton are vying for automatic promotion
- Jones braced for Racecourse "circus"
- Gearing up for a crucial clash against Red Dragons