'I want to make my mark' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals Arsenal trophy target before dream return to Brazil

The 28-year-old midfielder has hit the ground running since his high-profile move from St James' Park, but he recently took a moment to address long-term questions about where his career might eventually end. While the allure of his homeland remains strong, Guimaraes has made it clear that his immediate future is firmly rooted in North London. Speaking while away on international duty with Brazil, the combative star admitted that a return to South American football is something he envisions for the twilight of his career, though he was quick to temper those comments by emphasizing his current commitment to the Gunners and their quest for Premier League dominance.

"Yes, I would like to return to Brazil, to play for Vasco [da Gama] or Athletico [Paranaense], teams I have a lot of gratitude for. But to be honest, I'm not thinking about that now. I just arrived at Arsenal, so I'm very focused. I want to win a championship there, I want to play, I want to make my mark with this new shirt. But ultimately, the future belongs to God," Guimaraes said.