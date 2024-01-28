'Everyone wanted to score' - Bruno Fernandes slams Man Utd team-mates for complacency after Newport scare as he warns FA Cup glory is only way to salvage nightmare season

Peter McVitie
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Newport County 2024Getty
Manchester UnitedBruno FernandesNewport County vs Manchester UnitedNewport CountyFA Cup

Bruno Fernandes feels too many of his Manchester United team-mates wanted to score against Newport County to the team's detriment in the FA Cup clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd had 22 shots in 4-2 win
  • Fernandes criticised his team-mates
  • Has eyes on FA Cup success

Editors' Picks