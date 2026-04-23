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Man Utd make clear 'under any circumstances' decision about Bruno Fernandes' future
United shut the door on summer exit
Man Utd have moved to banish any lingering uncertainty surrounding Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford. As per The Sun, the club's leadership has taken the step of stressing to the 31-year-old midfielder that they do not want him to leave under any circumstances during the upcoming transfer window.
This firm stance marks a significant shift in rhetoric from earlier periods of the season. United were previously understood to be prepared to sell Fernandes to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the face of an £80 million offer. However, the club captain was ultimately convinced to stay by former head coach Ruben Amorim, and the board has now aligned with the vision of keeping their talismanic leader.
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Addressing the captain's concerns
The hierarchy's decision to provide these private assurances was spurred by comments Fernandes made to Portuguese broadcasters Canal 11 in December. During that interview, the midfielder admitted he was “hurt” by the club’s perceived willingness to cash in on him. To rectify this, decision-makers at Carrington have explicitly told the Portugal international that the club want him to be at the heart of a successful United side moving forward.
The club believe this mid-season reassurance has played a major role in Fernandes’ sensational form. The skipper is currently a frontrunner for the PFA Player of the Year award, recording 18 assists in the Premier League so far this term.
Leader on and off the pitch
United goalkeeper Senne Lammens recently reinforced the idea that Fernandes is fully committed to the cause at Old Trafford. After a crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea, the Belgian shot-stopper praised the captain's high standards and his role as the dressing room's standards-bearer.
"He’s not always the most vocal. He’s heard when he needs to be, especially before big games," Lammens explained. "Or when we have maybe more difficulties he’s also someone who’s very, very hard on himself and on everybody else."
"That’s why maybe sometimes he can look a little bit frustrated when it’s not going our way. But that’s also the way it has to be at this level, I think, because he wants to win Champions Leagues and he wants to win the Premier League."
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Release clause and contract status
While United have made their intentions clear, Fernandes' contract does include a potential complication in the form of a €65 million (£56.5m) release clause. This clause can be triggered by clubs outside of England, which had previously kept European and Middle Eastern giants on high alert. However, the player has expressed renewed happiness in Manchester recently, and the club believe his future is secure.
Fernandes is officially under contract until 2027, with the club holding the security of an option for an additional year. With the team currently sitting third in the table under Michael Carrick and on the verge of returning to Europe’s elite competition, the hierarchy is confident that the lure of Champions League football will outweigh any external offers.