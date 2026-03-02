Bruno Fernandes brutally told Man Utd CAN afford to lose him as Red Devils legend suggests club could cash-in to sign younger replacement

Fernandes has turned the page on that saga, posting seven goals and 13 assists this season, as United take aim at a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Quizzed on whether elite European competition would help to keep Fernandes happy and in his current surroundings, with many of the opinion that he is too important to lose, ex-Red Devils winger Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “You can afford to lose anybody. There have been great players there and the club continues, it’s not all about one player.”

Three-time Premier League title winner Sharpe added on why a sale in 2026 may make sense: “He would be a big loss to the team but selling Bruno would allow them to go into the market and buy a potential ‘new Bruno’. I don’t know if there are many about because he is a special player. It’s a tricky one.

“If they do get top four, which is looking like they will do, it might motivate him to stay. I think the club will go out and strengthen and bring in some really strong, talented individuals. Then I think there is every chance he will want to stay. It’s just whether the club want to keep him at the age he’s at and the money they can still get for him, or whether they want to use that cash to get someone new in. I know the fans would love him to stay. He’s playing unbelievably well at the moment. It’s an interesting situation.”