Bruno Fernandes shockingly equals Luke Shaw's Man Utd appearance record despite left-back having nearly six-year head start on Red Devils captain
Bruno Fernandes matched Luke Shaw's appearance figure for Manchester United during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
- Bruno matches Shaw's 278 United appearances
- Left-back had six-year head start on midfielder
- England man played just three times this season