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Bruno Fernandes lays out conditions for staying at Man Utd as he plays down team resurgence under Michael Carrick
Captain demands trophy contention
The 31-year-old, who has been a talismanic figure since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020, will see his current deal expire in June 2027, though the club holds an option for a further year.
Speaking to The Telegraph about his expectations, Fernandes said: "I tell the club I want to compete. Everyone that comes to Man United wants to win every trophy. No one thinks in coming to the club that we’re going to fight for one or two trophies in six years. You want to fight for all of them. And what I said to the club every time that I spoke with them, what I want from the time I’m here, I want to compete. Because if I compete, I will be close to winning. If I don’t compete, there’s no chance I’m going to get close to anything."
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Addressing the Premier League drought
The midfielder has only secured two trophies during his six-year stint at Old Trafford, a return he considers insufficient for a club of United's stature.
For Fernandes, the fact that the Premier League trophy has not returned to the red side of Manchester since 2013 is a situation that needs urgent rectification if he is to remain at the club until the end of his career.
"What I always say to the club is: 'You can’t promise me that I’m going to win the Premier League. That’s impossible," the Portugal international added. "But if you promise me that we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to be there at the end. that’s all I need to know. Because then it’s on me to become the best version of myself, to help everyone around to become the best version of themselves, to become the club we want to be."
Verdict on Carrick’s interim spell
As United weigh up their next permanent managerial appointment following the January departure of Ruben Amorim, interim boss Michael Carrick has steered the ship with seven wins from ten matches.
Despite the positive atmosphere around the training ground and growing calls for Carrick to be handed the job permanently, Fernandes remains cautious about labelling the current run as a true turning point.
He noted: "If we finish the way we want to finish, it’s going to look very good, but it’s still not the picture we want. At the end of the day, it’s what are we going to do for next season, to be the team we’ve been in this spell, for a full season? Because anyone can be good in spells. Being good in the whole season is much more difficult to do."
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Champions League battle continues
United face a crucial Monday night fixture against Leeds as they look to maintain their momentum under Carrick. The club currently sits third in the Premier League table, holding a seven-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for the top five spots and a place in next season's Champions League.