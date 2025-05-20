'Who told you he's not? He is!' - Bruno Fernandes jokes Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is under same pressure as Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou
Bruno Fernandes joked that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under the same pressure as Ange Postecoglou before the Europa League final.
- United & Spurs have had a dismal PL campaign
- UEL success will salvage their season to some extent
- Both Amorim & Postecoglou are under pressure to deliver glory