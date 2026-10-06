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Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2026-27Getty
Yosua Arya

Bruno Fernandes to Atletico Madrid? Diego Simeone's 'dream' target emerges as shock 2027 transfer opportunity

Transfers
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D. Simeone

Atletico Madrid are reportedly plotting an ambitious move to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming summer transfer window. Diego Simeone has been a long-time admirer of the Portuguese midfielder, but securing his signature will require fighting off fierce competition and navigating strict financial demands.

  • An ambitious transfer target

    Atletico are refusing to rest on their laurels as they look to build a squad capable of dominating European football. As per CaughtOffside, the Spanish club are lining up an ambitious move for United captain Fernandes ahead of the next summer transfer window.

    Fernandes, whose current contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027, has emerged as a top target for the Liga side. Securing the 32-year-old playmaker would represent a massive statement of intent for Atletico as they seek to transition from perennial challengers to guaranteed winners on the biggest stages.

  • BRUNO FERNANDES MANCHESTER UNITEDGetty Images

    Simeone's long-term dream

    The interest from the Spanish capital is far from a sudden development. Atletico's admiration for Fernandes stretches back to 2017, when he was shining for Sporting CP. The two clubs met in the Europa League, and it was during this tie that Simeone became enamoured with the Portuguese star's unique abilities.

    Simeone's profound respect for the midfielder was made abundantly clear when he was asked which Sporting player he would choose to add to his own squad.

    "If I could sign just one player from European football, it would be Bruno Fernandes," the Argentine coach declared at the time.

  • The free agency specialist

    While the Red Devils ultimately won the race for Fernandes by paying an initial €50 million fee - a figure Atletico simply could not match at the time - the Spanish side believe they now have a window of opportunity.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico's Director of Professional Football, Mateu Alemany, has built a formidable reputation as a specialist in securing high-profile players approaching the end of their contracts. Having successfully lured the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Memphis Depay, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on favourable terms in the past, Alemany is closely monitoring Fernandes's situation in Manchester.

    However, they will face significant obstacles. Atletico previously missed out on Ferran Torres when Paris Saint-Germain offered a more lucrative financial package, proving that operating in the highly competitive transfer market is fraught with danger.

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  • Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    A complex financial battle

    Despite the intense interest from Spain, United have no intention of letting their captain leave without a fight. The Premier League club consider Fernandes indispensable and are actively trying to negotiate a contract extension to secure his long-term future.

    The primary hurdle remains financial, with reports indicating that the midfielder is seeking wages of around €13m net per season. If United fail to meet these demands, a departure becomes increasingly likely, and Los Rojiblancos will not be the only club waiting in the wings.

    European heavyweights Juventus, AC Milan, and Galatasaray are all monitoring the situation closely. Furthermore, lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia are expected to arrive, meaning Atletico must prepare for a fierce bidding war if they want to turn Simeone's dream into reality.

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